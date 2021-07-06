Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (49)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the remarkable achievements China has made in various fields under the strong leadership of Xi, and expected to deepen inter-party cooperation with the CPC to make greater contributions to promoting world peace and development.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, also chairman of the People's Front for Democracy and Justice, noted that China has always adhered to an independent foreign policy of peace and made important contributions to world peace and development.

Somali President Mohamed Farmajo said that under the wise leadership of General Secretary Xi and the outstanding governance of the CPC, China has made great achievements in development and construction, and has made great contributions to human political civilization, adding that the Belt and Road Initiative, an important cooperation initiative proposed by Xi, will inject new vitality into the economic development of developing countries.

Malian transitional president Assimi Goita said that during the past century, under the wise leadership of the CPC, China has made great achievements in various fields and has made outstanding contributions to safeguarding world prosperity and stability, becoming one of the most attractive and influential countries in the world.

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said that the brilliant achievements made by the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC in the cause of party and state building have set a good example for all other countries in the world, which has a particularly important reference significance for developing countries that are actively exploring economic and social development models.

Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus, who is also the president of the Movement for the Liberation of Sao Tome and Principe-Social Democratic Party (MLSTP-PSD), said that the CPC has played a significant role in China's development and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, adding that we eagerly look forward to further strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, also the leader of the Free National Movement, said that the centenary of the founding of the CPC is an important milestone in China's historical progress and development, adding that under the leadership of the CPC, China has made great achievements and achieved leapfrog development of the country's modernization.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said that China has achieved unprecedented development in the fields of economy, society and science and technology over the past 100 years under the strong leadership of the CPC, believing that the CPC will continue to strive for a better life for the Chinese people.

Yukio Edano, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has achieved rapid economic growth and injected strong impetus into the development of the Asia-Pacific region.

