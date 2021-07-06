Xi extends condolences to Philippine president over military plane crash

Xinhua) 19:30, July 06, 2021

Rescuers are seen at the crash site of a C-130 military plane of the Philippine Air Force in Sulu Province, the Philippines, July 4, 2021. (Joint Task Force Sulu/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte over the recent crash of a military plane.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn that the military plane crashed when landing, which caused grave casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed condolences to the victims, and offered sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families.

