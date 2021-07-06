Home>>
Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
(Xinhua) 19:28, July 06, 2021
BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed four new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from the national legislature Tuesday.
Zheng Zeguang was appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, replacing Liu Xiaoming.
Qian Minjian was appointed ambassador to Lebanon, replacing Wang Kejian.
Zhang Lizhong was appointed ambassador to Uganda, replacing Zheng Zhuqiang.
Zeng Fanhua was appointed ambassador to Papua New Guinea, replacing Xue Bing.
