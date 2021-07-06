CPC and World Political Parties Summit a pioneering practice, senior Sudanese party official says

Xinhua) 19:24, July 06, 2021

KHARTOUM, July 6 (Xinhua) -- A leading figure of Sudan's National Umma Party said on Monday that the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit is "a pioneering humanitarian practice" that will mark a great day for both China and the world.

Al-Wathiq Mohamed Ahmed Al-Birair, secretary-general of the Sudanese party, said his party will participate in the summit that will be held via video link, and wished the Chinese ruling party "all success."

More than 500 leaders of political parties and political organizations from 160-plus countries, and over 10,000 party representatives will attend the summit.

Al-Birair spoke highly of the remarkable achievements the CPC has made since its founding 100 years ago, noting that through the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the CPC has improved the wellbeing of the Chinese people and also brought benefits to people in other countries.

It is necessary to enhance the two parties' relations, Al-Birair said, expressing the hope that the CPC would share more governance experience with the Sudanese party.

