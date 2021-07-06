CPC willing to contribute more Chinese solutions, strength to poverty reduction process worldwide: Xi

Xinhua) 21:00, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said the CPC is willing to contribute more Chinese solutions and Chinese strength to the poverty reduction process worldwide.

China will spare no effort to support international cooperation against COVID-19, he said, adding that the country will make extremely arduous efforts in delivering its promise of achieving carbon peak.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

