Xi calls on world political parties to strive for people's wellbeing, progress of mankind

Xinhua) 20:46, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday called on world political parties to shoulder their historic responsibility to pursue the people's wellbeing and the progress of mankind.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)