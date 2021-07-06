Home>>
CPC and World Political Parties Summit opens
(Xinhua) 20:35, July 06, 2021
BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit opened via video link on Tuesday in Beijing.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, will address the event.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi extends condolences to Philippine president over military plane crash
- Chinese president appoints new ambassadors
- Improved rural transport paves way for prosperity
- CPC and World Political Parties Summit a pioneering practice, senior Sudanese party official says
- Interview: CPC and World Political Parties Summit to gather strength for building a community with a shared future for mankind, says Malaysian party leader
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.