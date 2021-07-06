We Are China

CPC and World Political Parties Summit opens

Xinhua) 20:35, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit opened via video link on Tuesday in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, will address the event.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)