Xi starts delivering speech at CPC and World Political Parties Summit
(Xinhua) 20:36, July 06, 2021
BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, started delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link on Tuesday in Beijing.
