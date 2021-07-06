Xi starts delivering speech at CPC and World Political Parties Summit

Xinhua) 20:36, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, started delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link on Tuesday in Beijing.

