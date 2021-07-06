Home>>
CPC pursues development for China, world: Xi
(Xinhua) 20:56, July 06, 2021
BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said it is the CPC's unswerving goal to run China's house well, ensure a happy life for over 1.4 billion Chinese people, and promote peace and development for all mankind.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.
Xi called on political parties around the globe to always be builders of world peace, advocates for global development, and guardians of the international order.
