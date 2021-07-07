World political party leaders hail CPC's people-centered philosophy, express readiness for exchanges

Xinhua) 09:23, July 07, 2021

Cyril Ramaphosa, president of the African National Congress and South African president, addresses the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit on July 6, 2021. The CPC and World Political Parties Summit was held via video link on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Political party leaders across the world attending the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit via video link on Tuesday hailed the CPC's people-centered philosophy as an important global inspiration, saying they are ready to enhance exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.

During his keynote speech at the summit, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, called on political parties worldwide to shoulder their historic responsibility for the pursuit of the people's wellbeing and progress of mankind.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, also president of South Africa's governing party African National Congress, congratulates the CPC on the realization of the first centenary goal.

He said the historic achievement of eradicating absolute poverty in the largest developing economy on the planet was made because the CPC has placed the needs and the interests of the people at the center of its work, adding that the CPC is "a true, reliable and valued friend."

Nursultan Nazarbayev, chairman of the Nur Otan Party and first president of Kazakhstan, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has once again proven that only by maintaining partnerships and supporting each other can countries efficiently respond to global challenges.

He also said that as a friendly neighbor of China, Kazakhstan will always actively participate in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and cooperation within the framework of the BRI.

Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party and deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said over the past century, the CPC was able to successfully embark on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which paves the way for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Medvedev said that bilateral relations are constantly developing as the two countries are implementing large-scale projects both bilaterally and within the framework of inter-state relations.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, also president of the country's Justicialist Party, said that Xi's speech is "visionary and insightful."

The speech can help political parties to reflect upon what kind of responsibility they should take, he said, calling on parties to strengthen cooperation and promote economic and social development in a bid to bring benefits to all the people.

Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, said the CPC has led the Chinese people to achieve major historic achievements over the past century.

He expressed the belief that under Xi's leadership, China will continue to make new achievements and become a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

He also said political parties in various countries should work with governments to actively address global challenges so as to bring happier lives to the human race.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and Cuban president, said the CPC has explored a development path suitable for China's national conditions and led the country in making great achievements.

Noting that China has effectively handled the COVID-19 pandemic and eliminated absolute poverty, he said the key is following the people-centered development philosophy.

President and First Secretary of Zimbabwe's ZANU-PF party Emmerson Mnangagwa, also Zimbabwean president, noted that the summit provided a platform for political parties to learn from each other in realizing prosperity, national rejuvenation, people's happiness as well as the welfare of mankind.

The ZANU-PF party has benefited a lot from the successful experience of the CPC, said Mnangagwa, adding that he believes that under the leadership of the CPC, China will realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Chairman of the Fatah party and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the China-proposed BRI is conducive to deepening international economic cooperation and establishing development partnerships between countries, adding that the initiative also demonstrates that China is at the forefront in providing wisdom for safeguarding the common interests of people all over the world.

Aleksandar Vucic, president of the Progressive Party of Serbia and Serbian president, said that the great creativity the CPC showed in the process of building the country has brought inspiration and hope to all countries in the world.

As the whole world is facing unprecedented challenges, said Vucic, mutual respect, mutual help, reaching consensus through consultation and close cooperation have become more urgent than ever.

Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and prime minister of Pakistan, said that the CPC has proved that political parties can only enjoy popular support if they can serve the people wholeheartedly.

Upholding the people-centered philosophy, the CPC has led China to eliminate extreme poverty, one of the greatest achievements in the human history, he said, adding that China's announcement of making the COVID-19 vaccines a global public good demonstrates compassion and fairness of the Chinese leader.

George Papandreou, president of the Socialist International, said the CPC sticks to the development philosophy that puts people first, and has successfully eliminated absolute poverty, built a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and at the same time made great contributions to the UN Millennium Development Goals.

Papandreou called on all parties to reduce the gap between developed and developing countries through cooperation and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, said the BRI was born to meet the needs of the times, which has not only become an important international cooperation platform, but also provided a great opportunity for the world economy to recover from the pandemic.

At present, political parties worldwide do share the responsibility to actively participate in building a community with a shared future for mankind, and jointly solve pressing problems facing the world, Centella said.

Those who also delivered speeches at the summit included: Rodrigo Duterte, chairman of the Philippines' PDP-Laban party and Philippine president; Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the Cambodian People's Party and Cambodian prime minister; Filipe Nyusi, leader of the Mozambique Liberation Front Party and also Mozambican president; Hage Geingob, leader of the South West Africa People's Organization and president of Namibia; Denis Sassou Nguesso, chairman of the Congolese Labour Party and president of the Republic of the Congo; Mahinda Rajapaksa, leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party and prime minister of Sri Lanka; Evo Morales, chairperson of Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism party and former Bolivian president; Saadeddine El Othmani, general secretary of the Justice and Development Party and Moroccan prime minister; Salva Kiir, chairman of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement and president of South Sudan.

