Chinese progress in striking contrast with American paralysis: former U.S. House speaker

Xinhua) 10:44, July 07, 2021

NEW YORK, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The contrast between Chinese progress and American paralysis has been growing greater and greater, Newton Gingrich, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, has said.

"As I watched the long, stale vaudeville-like performance over the infrastructure bill (in the United States), I kept noticing the amazing steady progress of the Chinese Communist Party as it continued to build. While we debate, impeach and campaign for office, they build," Gingrich wrote in an opinion article published by weekly news magazine Newsweek on Friday.

"The Chinese Communist Party has had a massive interest in expanding China's domestic transportation infrastructure," Gingrich wrote.

Referring to 37,900 km of high-speed railways in China, Gingrich suggested American politicians, interest groups, lobbyists, unions and bureaucrats should "go ride a Chinese high-speed train" to "realize they had better get their national goals together."

"Then, they should compare comfort, cleanliness, convenience and service on the Chinese and American systems," said Gingrich.

