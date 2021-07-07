CPC and World Political Parties Summit held in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:00, July 07, 2021

Photo taken on July 6, 2021 shows the main venue of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. The CPC and World Political Parties Summit was held via video link on Tuesday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

