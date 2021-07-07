S.Africa's governing party thanks CPC for supporting Africa's development

JOHANNESBURG, July 7 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's governing party African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday thanked China for supporting the development of Africa.

ANC President and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation of China while addressing the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit.

"Many of us who are participating in this summit owe a great debt of gratitude to the CPC for its unwavering support and solidarity as we have fought for liberation and as we have worked to develop our nations," he said.

"We applaud the CPC's internationalist policies, which over the course of many decades have promoted multinationalism, understanding and peace," said the president.

"As Africans, we deeply appreciate the progressive policies that China has pursued in supporting the development of our continent and the aspirations of our people," the president added.

Ramaphosa said China continues to support economic reform, infrastructure development, enhanced trade and greater integration among African economies through measures like the Belt and Road Initiative.

"We would like to use this opportunity to thank the government and people of China for the generous provision of vaccines, personal protective equipment and other vital supplies for our continental response to COVID-19," he said.

Ramaphosa said South Africa is inspired by the eradication of absolute poverty in China, the largest developing economy on the planet, and that the historic achievements of the CPC have been made possible because "it has placed the needs and interests of the people at the center of its work."

"As the African National Congress, we are honoured to have a strategic relationship with the Communist Party of China as a true and valued friend," Ramaphosa said.

