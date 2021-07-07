CPC and World Political Parties Summit paramount to strengthening friendship, solidarity, cooperation: Cambodian PM

Xinhua) 16:24, July 07, 2021

PHNOM PENH, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit was paramount to strengthening intimacy, solidarity, and cooperation among political parties around the world, Cambodian People's Party President and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the summit via a videoconference, Hun Sen also said that China has clearly shown the world the resounding success of the Chinese people in determining the fate of their country by promoting development in all aspects of the socio-economy.

"Maintaining political stability and placing the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people at the heart of major political decisions of the CPC is a good example for other world political parties to learn from," he said.

Hun Sen said the outbreak of COVID-19 was a historic event that required all countries as well as political parties around the world to unite as one for the cause of humanity.

"A key to this objective is the sharing of vaccines and recognizing vaccines as a public good, by adhering to the principles of 'vaccine multilateralism' in the process of production, distribution and consumption," he said.

"In this regard, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the People's Republic of China for its vigorous support for Cambodia through the provision of assistances, both technical and material, and especially the generous support in the form of COVID-19 vaccines," he added.

Hun Sen said as the COVID-19 crisis will subside in the near future, rebuilding socio-economy is an indispensable task.

"This will require the promotion of various bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is a crucial win-win development strategy for socio-economic development and prosperity of countries in the region and around the world through promoting trade and investment," he said.

"I strongly wish to voice my support again for the BRI, which will bring prosperity and happiness to the people in the countries and regions under the scope of this initiative, in the context of socio-economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis subsides," he added.

