Panchen Lama pays tribute to CPC centenary

Xinhua) 10:34, July 08, 2021

A national flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian'anmen Square during a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, the 11th Panchen Lama, and Tashilhunpo Monastery paid tribute to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing.

The 11th Panchen Lama and Tashilhunpo Monastery also presented gifts to the CPC Central Committee.

Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Meng Xiangfeng, deputy director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, received the gifts.

Meng extended sincere greetings to the Panchen Lama and friends of the Tibetan Buddhist circle.

The Panchen Lama said he will unswervingly uphold the leadership of the CPC and the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.

He expressed his determination in consciously safeguarding national unity and ethnic solidarity, and contributing to Tibet's harmony and stability in the new era.

