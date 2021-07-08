Serbian ruling party leaders hail relations with China

Aleksandar Vucic, president of Serbian Progressive Party and Serbian president, addresses the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit on July 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BELGRADE, July 7 (Xinhua) -- As China becomes an indispensable part of the global economy, relations with the Asian country will bolster Serbia's development, Serbian ruling party leaders said here on Tuesday.

President Aleksandar Vucic, also president of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), made the remarks at the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit via video link.

The video summit, which gathered the CPC and parties from more than 160 countries and organizations around the world, was attended in Belgrade by SNS party leaders, Chinese Ambassador of Serbia Chen Bo, and some 300 SNS party members.

The theme of the summit is "For the People's Wellbeing: the Responsibility of Political Parties."

Vucic congratulated China on the 100th anniversary of the CPC's founding, and praised its achievements for the Chinese people and the international community.

He said that today's gathering, initiated by the CPC, "testifies to the consciousness and responsibility of that party for jointly facing challenges in the world."

Calling the CPC "a great guarantee of multilateralism in political and economic relations between sovereign states," Vucic pointed out that China's transformation has become an inspiration and brought hope far beyond Chinese borders.

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2020 shows a logistic station of the Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Vucic said the Belt and Road Initiative ensures key preconditions for balanced development and global stability, which is why "Serbia is proud as one of the main carriers and partners of China in Southeast Europe in realizing that idea."

Deputy President of the SNS party Aleksandar Sapic said that Serbia is proud to be among China's closest and most reliable partners in this region.

Sapic said that the development of the Serbian economy would be unthinkable without Chinese investment, not to mention the difficulties Serbia faced during the COVID-19 crisis. China was the first to help, he added.

"This is a confirmation of long-term strategic cooperation with the People's Republic of China. The fact that we are its closest and most reliable partner in this part of Europe puts us on the right track, and we believe that this cooperation will become even deeper and better," Sapic said.

