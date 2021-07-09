Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (53)

Xinhua) 13:30, July 09, 2021

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievement and important contributions to the world the CPC has made, and expressed their strong belief that the party will make new greater achievements.

Mark Brown, prime minister of the Cook Islands and leader of the Cook Islands Party, said that General Secretary Xi and the CPC have led China into a new era at an unprecedented pace.

The century-old history of the CPC has provided his country with reference and wisdom, he added, while wishing the CPC and the Chinese government greater success.

Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi said that the CPC has led China to win independence and embark on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, making remarkable achievements. The premier said he looks forward to deepening cooperation between Niue and China and wishes the CPC greater success.

Helicopters fly over Tian'anmen Square in the formation of "100" ahead of a grand gathering celebrating the Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tanzila Norvaeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan's Supreme Assembly, said that China's making of unprecedented achievements in a relatively short period of time is inseparable from the leadership of the CPC.

Speaker of the Tongan Legislative Assembly Fatafehi Fakafanua said that China has made remarkable achievements under the leadership of the CPC, which provides beneficial enlightenment to developing countries, including Tonga.

Kuwait's Deputy Emir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said that the CPC has played a very important role in promoting the country's development, while wishing that the strong traditional friendly relations and sustainable cooperation in various fields between Kuwait and China would make a greater progress.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said that under the outstanding leadership and unremitting efforts of several generations of the CPC leaders, China has made great achievements in such fields as poverty alleviation, which have drawn the attention of the world.

As a responsible major country, China has made important contribution to regional and world development, he added.

Vivian Balakrishnan, member of the Central Executive Committee of the People's Action Party in Singapore and the country's foreign minister, said that China's peace and prosperity have vigorously enhanced regional and global stability and development, while expressing his belief that the CPC will continue to lead China towards new victory.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)