World political party leaders eye closer cooperation with CPC to seek happiness for people

Xinhua) 09:19, July 10, 2021

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Political party leaders across the world have expressed willingness to join forces and deepen cooperation with the Communist Party of China (CPC) to shoulder the responsibility of seeking happiness for people and building a better world.

With the conclusion of the CPC and World Political Parties Summit held via video link on Tuesday, they praised China's historic development achievements under the leadership of the CPC and its important contribution to the cause of human progress.

Jacques Cheminade, head of the French Solidarity and Progress party, said the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative embodies a vision of global common development and win-win cooperation.

In the post-pandemic era, exchanges among political parties need to focus on the future generation and the development of human society, Cheminade said, adding that those exchanges will help each other view problems from a higher perspective.

Jeronimo de Sousa, secretary general of the Portuguese Communist Party, said that the people-centered approach of the CPC is key to the remarkable social and economic achievements China has made.

"We consider it of great importance that the CPC and the People's Republic of China have contributed to the struggle for a world of peace, progress and cooperation, and for friendship and solidarity among peoples," he stressed.

Igor Dodon, president of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, also former Moldovan president, said that strengthening international cooperation requires the joint efforts of all countries in the world.

Only with the participation of all nations in strengthening the global cooperation, can all countries on the planet become better, and the role that China will play in this regard is vital, Dodon said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of India D. Raja said that the CPC has made remarkable achievements in the past 100 years since its founding and has inspired other political parties in the world.

It is a great achievement that China has achieved the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in poverty reduction 10 years ahead of schedule, Raja said.

Raja noted that China made a huge achievement because the CPC has "tried its best to apply the principles of Marxism to the concrete conditions" in China.

Under the leadership of the CPC, China has made remarkable achievements that have attracted worldwide attention, and the living standards of the Chinese people have significantly improved, said Denis Sassou Nguesso, chairman of the Central Committee of the Congolese Labor Party and president of the Republic of the Congo.

Praising China's achievements from eradication of extreme poverty to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Sassou Nguesso said they have demonstrated that the CPC is practicing the governance philosophy of putting the people front and center.

The Congolese president also noted the responsibility for states to serve the people, calling on the whole world to show solidarity for the well-being of their people.

