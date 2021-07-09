Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (52)

Xinhua) 13:26, July 09, 2021

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievement and important contributions to the world the CPC has made, and expressed their strong belief that the party will make new greater achievements.

Julius Maada Bio, leader of the Sierra Leone People's Party and Sierra Leonean president, said the CPC has always put the great Chinese people in mind, strived unremittingly with perseverance, and made prominent development achievements.

He said his country is willing to share the honor of the CPC's centenary and join hands with China to create more benefits for the two countries and the world population.

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, president of Guinea-Bissau and also president of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of the People, said the CPC has upheld four principles guiding inter-party relations: independence, complete equality, mutual respect, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and has made valuable contributions to safeguarding world peace and development.

A man takes photos of the decoration set up for the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Lazarus Chakwera, president of the Malawi Congress Party and president of the country, said that it is admirable that the CPC has weathered the test of a hundred years' ups and downs and remained in standing tall.

Mahamat Idriss Deby, chairman of the Transitional Military Council and president of Chad, said that under the leadership of the CPC with Xi at the core, the great China has forged a profound friendship and conducted close cooperation with Chad and other African countries, established exemplary friendly relations between the people of Africa and China.

Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said he is willing to constantly strengthen the friendship with General Secretary Xi and that between the two peoples, and to consolidate and deepen the long-term friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Tunisian President Kais Saied said that under the successful leadership of the time-honored CPC, China has made remarkable achievements in various fields. He also expressed his firm belief that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi, the friendly Chinese people will continue to advance towards achieving higher levels of progress and well-being.

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, president of Suriname and chairman of the Progressive Reform Party, said that under the strong leadership of the CPC, China has achieved steady economic and social development, and successfully dealt with the COVID-19 challenges.

Developing countries should view China as an example and learn from Chinese experience in fields like economic development and poverty eradication, among others.

