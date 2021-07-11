Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (57)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they warmly congratulated remarkable achievements China has made in various fields under the leadership of the CPC, and looked forward to deepened inter-party exchanges and cooperation to make greater contribution to promoting world peace and development.

Ivan Melnikov, chairman of the Russia-China Friendship Association and first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma, said over the past 100 years, the CPC has kept forging ahead and strongly led China to continuously make greater achievements. He spoke highly of the contributions that General Secretary Xi Jinping has made to bringing China-Russia ties to the highest level in history.

Pierre Laurent, president of the National Council of the French Communist Party and vice president of the French Senate, said the CPC has led China to successfully shake off backwardness and promote the modernization process, realizing economic independence and science and technology take-off. He added that China has achieved exponentially amazing development especially since the reform and opening-up.

Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, president emeritus of the Philippines' Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats party and former president of the Philippines, said that the CPC has led China from being tyrannized and oppressed by big powers, as well as enduring impoverishment and long-standing debility, to national prosperity and national rejuvenation, which has freed hundreds of millions of populations from poverty.

Arroyo said the CPC has made great achievements that no political parties else across the world can compare with.

Joyce Banda, president of Malawi's People's Party and former president of Malawi, said since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malawi and China, China has become a trustworthy good friend of Malawi.

Cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible benefits to the people of Malawi, Banda said, adding that his party wishes the Chinese people a better future.

Xanana Gusmao, chairman of Timor-Leste's National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction and former prime minister of Timor-Leste, said they are willing to take the CPC's centenary as an opportunity to thoroughly study the CPC's experience in governance and to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, so as to promote continuous development of the relations between the two countries and between the two parties.

Youssef Chahed, president of Tunisia's Tahya Tounes party and former Tunisian prime minister, said the CPC led by General Secretary Xi Jinping has not only made China prosperous and strong, but also made significant contributions to world peace and development, as well as the progress of human civilization.

Domingos Simoes Pereira, president of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) and former prime minister of Guinea-Bissau, said the CPC's centenary is a grand event with vital global significance and far-reaching historical influence.

The special friendship between the PAIGC and the CPC has withstood tests of the changing international circumstances, and the friendly relationship between the two parties has remained unshakable and become even stronger as time goes by, Pereira said.

Massimo D'Alema, former prime minister of Italy and president of Italianieuropei Foundation, said the CPC has led China to national liberation and independence, and has turned China from a poor country into a world power.

D'Alema said he sincerely expects the CPC and the international society can jointly respond to global challenges and open a new chapter in international cooperation.

