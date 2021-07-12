Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (55)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they warmly congratulated remarkable achievements China has made in various fields under the leadership of the CPC, and looks forward to deepened inter-party exchanges and cooperation to make greater contribution to promoting world peace and development.

President and First Secretary of Zimbabwe's ZANU-PF party Emmerson Mnangagwa, also Zimbabwean president, said the CPC has successfully blazed a trail of socialism with Chinese characteristics, greatly changed China's economic and social landscape, successfully lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, and provided possible development path and governance mode for other countries' Development and prosperity.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih said China will continue to be an important driving force for world economic and social development in the future under the wise leadership of Xi, and the close friendship and cooperation between Maldives and China will be further strengthened.

Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said that the CPC has played a prominent role in China's development process, promoted the development and progress of the Chinese people, and made positive contributions to strengthening world security and stability.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said that under the strong leadership of the CPC, China has overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and achieved victory in the three major battles of fighting the pandemic, restoring the economy and reducing poverty, adding that Nigeria is willing to work together with China to upgrade the level of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, leader of Ghana's New Patriotic Party and Ghanaian president, said that the CPC has profoundly changed the future and destiny of the Chinese nation.

The Ghanaian side is willing to take the opportunity of celebrating the centenary of the CPC to further deepen the friendship and cooperation between Ghana and China and their ruling parties, he said.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said that over the past 100 years, the CPC has been committed to the well-being of the Chinese people by promoting China's economic transformation and development, adding that Madagascar is willing to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and realize common prosperity of the two peoples.

President of Cape Verde Jorge Carlos Fonseca commended the CPC for leading China to make achievements in development over the past century and improving the living standards of the Chinese people significantly by eliminating absolute poverty.

His country stands ready to work with China to promote global sustainable development and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, Fonseca added.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that since its founding, the CPC has overcome difficulties and obstacles, led China to independence and prosperity, embarked on the road of rapid socio-economic development, and won the trust and support of the Chinese people.

Samoa's ruling Human Rights Protection Party leader and caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi noted that the ideas and policies of the CPC have promoted world development and enhanced the close cooperation between China and Samoa and other island countries, believing that such momentum will continue in the future.

