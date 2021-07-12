Pakistani UN envoy terms CPC's founding as "seminal" event, pledges to work "hand-in-hand" with China

Xinhua) 09:49, July 12, 2021

People take selfies with the background of the decoration set up for the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

"Over 100 years, the CPC has led the Chinese people from the depths of poverty and despair to the heights of achievement," Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations said.

UNITED NATIONS, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has said that the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1921 was a "seminal" event in the world history and Pakistan and China will continue to work "hand-in-hand" at the world body to advance the noble cause of peace and development.

In a recent video message to the UN community on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the CPC, Akram said he is "honored to convey our heartfelt felicitations to the Chinese people on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China. The founding of the CPC in 1921 was a seminal event in world history."

"Over 100 years, the CPC has led the Chinese people from the depths of poverty and despair to the heights of achievement," the senior diplomat said.

Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2020 shows residential houses built for farmers in Lyuliang Township of Jinhu County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

"China has undergone astounding transformation and national consolidation," he said, hailing poverty alleviation, infrastructure construction, trade upgrading, industrialization and technological breakthroughs as "unprecedented" achievements in the annals of history.

Noting that Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that China's success "is something we hope to emulate in Pakistan," Akram said that Pakistan supports China's efforts to safeguard world peace, reinvigorate multilateralism, preserve international order and advance global development.

Photo taken on April 10, 2021 shows a night view of the Lahore converter station of the Matiari-Lahore high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan's eastern Punjab Province. (SGCC/Handout via Xinhua)

Pakistan's "time-tested friendship with China," and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a major project of the Belt and Road Initiative, provide an enduring framework for the continued strengthening of bilateral ties, said the ambassador.

"And, our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership remains a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity," he said, adding that "Pakistan will continue to work hand-in-hand with China at the United Nations to advance the noble cause of peace and development not only for our countries but for all developing countries."

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)