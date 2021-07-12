We Are China

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (54)

Xinhua) 10:24, July 12, 2021

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievement and important contributions to the world the CPC has made, and expressed their strong belief that the party will make new greater achievements.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Joseph Estrada, president of Party of the Filipino Masses and former Philippine president;

Yukio Hatoyama, former Japanese prime minister and president of the East Asian Community Institute;

Julio Maria Sanguinetti, general secretary of Uruguay's Colorado Party and former Uruguayan president;

Mehdi Jomaa, president of Tunisian Alternative party and former Tunisian prime minister;

Bahaa El-Din Abu Shoka, chairman of the Egyptian Wafd Party and deputy speaker of the Senate of Egypt;

Nalinee Taveesin, chairperson of foreign affairs of the Pheu Thai Party and former minister in the Prime Minister's Office;

Central Executive Committee of Myanmar's National League for Democracy;

Thet Naing Win, general secretary of Myanmar's Union Solidarity and Development Party;

U Thu Wai, chairman of the Democratic Party (Myanmar);

Central Executive Committee of Myanmar's Arakan Front Party;

U Shwe Min, chairman of the Lisu National Development Party of Myanmar;

Dr. G. Weerasinghe, general secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka;

Zaher Khatib, general secretary of Lebanon's Worker's League party;

Zouhair Maghzaoui, general secretary of the People's Movement of Tunisia;

Mohammad Hossein Niknam, deputy head of Iran's Islamic Coalition Party;

Youssouf Diawara, president of Malian The Change party;

Samba Sy, general secretary of the Party of Independence and Labour in Senegal;

Jessie Duarte, deputy general secretary of the African National Congress of South Africa;

Adan Chavez, vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela;

Andre Flahaut, a leader of Belgium's French-speaking Socialist Party and former president of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium;

Eugene McCartan, general secretary of the Communist Party of Ireland;

Elizabeth Rowley, leader of the Communist Party of Canada;

The Pholsena family of Laos.

