Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (58)

Xinhua) 12:48, July 12, 2021

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they warmly congratulated remarkable achievements China has made in various fields under the leadership of the CPC, and look forward to deepening inter-party exchanges and cooperation to make greater contribution to world peace and development.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Donald Rabindranauth Ramotar, former president of Guyana and former general secretary of the People's Progressive Party;

Abhisit Vejjajiva, former Thai prime minister;

Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian State Duma or the lower house of the parliament;

Karim Massimov, chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee;

Kamchybek Tashiev, chairman of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security;

Prabowo Subianto, general chairman of the Great Indonesia Movement Party and minister of defense of the Republic of Indonesia;

Josephine Teo, chairperson of the People's Action Party's Women's Wing and Singapore's minister for communications and information;

Wimal Weerawansa, leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and minister of industries;

Farrukh Habib, Pakistani minister of State for Information and Broadcasting;

Jibril Ibrahim, chairman of the Justice and Equality Movement and minister of Finance and Economic Planning in the Republic of Sudan;

Itzik Shmuli, former Israeli minister of labor, social affairs and social services

Nenad Popovic, president of the Serbian People's Party and minister without Portfolio of Serbia;

Sher Bahadur Deuba, president of the Nepali Congress and former Prime Minister of Nepal;

Jose Claveria de Venecia, chairman of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties and former speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines;

Moon Hee-sang, Republic of Korea National Assembly speaker;

Satsuki Eda, former president of Japan's House of Councilors;

Bernard Accoyer, former president of the National Assembly of France;

Doraisamy Raja, general secretary of the Communist Party of India;

Mujahidul Islam Selim, president of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Shah Alam, general secretary of the CPB;

Abdellatif Ouahbi, general secretary of the Authenticity and Modernity Party of Morocco;

Hazem Omar, chairman of Republican People's party (Egypt);

Kamal Chatila, head of the Lebanese Popular Congress;

Pierre Moussa, general secretary of the Congolese Labor Party;

Sophia Shaningwa, general secretary of the SWAPO Party of Namibia;

Moise Katumbi, chair of the Together for the Republic party in the Democratic Republic of the Congo;

Francois Ngarambe, general secretary of the Rwandan Patriotic Front;

Daniel Chongolo, general secretary of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania;

Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro, general secretary of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea;

Nubia Stella Martinez, Colombian Democratic Center Party president;

Pedro Miguel Gonzalez, general secretary of Panama's Democratic Revolutionary Party;

Javier Miranda, president of Uruguay's Broad Front party;

Oscar Ortiz, general secretary of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front of El Salvador;

Mario Martin Delgado, president of the National Regeneration Movement of Mexico;

Lulzim Basha, chair of the Democratic Party of Albania;

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, chair of the Polish People's Party;

Andros Kyprianou, former general secretary Progressive Party of Working People of Cyprus

Robert Griffiths, general secretary of the Communist Party of Britain;

Raul Lambino, vice president of the Philippines' PDP-Laban party;

Rudolf Scharping, former chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany and former German defence minister;

Martin Jacques, former senior fellow at the University of Cambridge;

Pacific Islands Trade &Investment Commission.

