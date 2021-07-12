Interview: CPC plays leading role in China's rejuvenation, development -- Azerbaijani deputy PM

Xinhua) 12:23, July 12, 2021

TBILISI, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is determining factor behind China's great changes and remarkable achievements, said Ali Ahmadov, deputy prime minister of Azerbaijan and vice chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party.

"The CPC has been playing a crucial role in China's rejuvenation and development cause. Without the CPC, there would not be a new China today," he said in a recent video interview with Xinhua.

"The clever integration of national macro-control and market regulation has created one of the most efficient economic management models in the world today," Ahmadov said.

The CPC has a strong political mobilization capacity of uniting all the social forces of China to commit to serving the people, which has consequently attracted firm support from the masses, he said.

The rapid development of China's economy, Ahmadov said, has fully proved the system superiority of the CPC, which enables the country to focus on accomplishing major tasks.

"The wise leadership of the CPC is the main reason for China's rapid economic development," and the great achievements of a country cannot be separated from the wisdom of its leaders, he noted.

President Xi Jinping's proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative has received wide support from people in China and across the world, he said.

"Azerbaijan fully supports this endeavor and is doing its utmost to implement it," he added.

Ahmadov hailed the friendship and cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and the CPC as "an important part of the friendly relations between the two countries."

As for the cooperation between the two countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Azerbaijani official described it as "a good example for countries around the world."

"We are very grateful to our Chinese friends for promptly providing the vaccines to Azerbaijan. Many Azerbaijani people, including me, have been vaccinated with the Chinese vaccines, which makes us feel more secure," he said.

"It is my firm belief that under the leadership of the CPC, China is bound to score greater achievements in the future," Ahmadov said.

