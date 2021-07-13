Foreign diplomats, heads of int'l organizations in Macao visit exhibition on CPC centenary

MACAO, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Foreign consul generals and heads of international organizations in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Monday visited a photo exhibition in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Liu Xianfa, commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao SAR, said in his speech that by founding, leading, implementing and safeguarding the "one country, two systems" cause, the CPC had strongly safeguarded national sovereignty, security, development interests and the long-term prosperity and stability of the SARs.

The commissioner's office would continue to comprehensively and accurately implement "one country, two systems" and the principle of "patriots administering Macao," so as to create a sound environment for safeguarding the overall stability of the Macao society and maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao.

Rafael Custodio Marques, consul general of Mozambique in the Macao SAR, extended his greetings to the CPC on its centenary and his tribute to the CPC for leading the Chinese people to great political, economic and social achievements.

He also extended his gratitude to the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people for the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation that they have demonstrated in the international cause of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espirito Santo, deputy secretary-general of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), told reporters after visiting the exhibition that China's achievements on various fronts have proved the "one country, two systems" principle a success.

Over 60 people, including diplomats from Portugal, the Philippines and Angola, heads of international organizations, as well as their families visited the exhibition.

