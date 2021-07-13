CPC museum to open to public

Xinhua) 10:21, July 13, 2021

Photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows an exterior view of the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- In three days, a landmark architecture and also a "spiritual home" in tribute to the epic history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will be available on the general public's list of destinations, adding to the festivity of this year that marks the CPC's centenary.

Located in the Chaoyang District of Beijing, the Museum of the CPC will open to the public from July 15 and accept online appointments for free visits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to an official announcement Monday.

As required by COVID-19 prevention measures, the daily visiting capacity will be limited to 3,000. Detailed information can be found on the appointment website, http://ticket.cpcmuseum.cn.

SPIRITUAL HOME

Devoted to permanent and comprehensive exhibitions of the Party's history, the much-anticipated museum was inaugurated last month and has since captured the country's attention.

Since June 19, it has received over 60,000 people through special events and organized tours.

Described as the Party's "spiritual home," the museum shows how the CPC has united and led the Chinese people in blazing ground-breaking paths. It demonstrates the CPC's massive achievements during the past 100 years and the fine spirit and precious experience drawn from within.

The CPC was founded in 1921, taking up the mission of "seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation."

With just over 50 members at the time of its founding, the CPC today is the world's largest governing party with more than 95 million members, leading a country of more than 1.4 billion people.

"Through my own experience of visiting the museum, I understand more profoundly that our life today hasn't come easily," said Feng Lin, a young visitor from the Communication University of China.

ARCHITECTURE OF HISTORIC CONNOTATIONS

Structurally, the magnificent architecture is also filled with historic connotations.

The museum is in the shape of the Chinese character "gong," which looks like a horizontal H. "Gong" means workers or labor in Chinese. The design implies that the CPC is the vanguard of the Chinese working class, the Chinese people, and the Chinese nation.

There are 28 colonnades on the eastern and western sides of the exhibition hall, symbolizing after 28 years of struggle, the CPC established New China.

Five magnificent sculptures stand in the museum's square, with one massive CPC flag sculpture and four other sculptures depicting a total of 276 figures, which tell the story of the CPC's 100-year struggle for the well-being of the Chinese people and national rejuvenation.

Nearly two-thirds of the main building area, or about 150,000 square meters, has been designed as the exhibition space.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)