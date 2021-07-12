More than 1,200 exhibits unveiled at Shanghai Sports Museum

Ecns.cn) 15:05, July 12, 2021

People visit an exhibition at Shanghai Sports Museum on July 11, 2021. (Photo/Tang Yanjun)

The Shanghai Sports Museum was officially opened to public on Sunday after three years construction. The brand-new Shanghai Sports Museum has four main exhibition halls: the Ship of History, the Light of the Olympics, the City of Vigor, and the Window of the Future. It contains more than 1,200 exhibits and more than 500 historical pictures.

