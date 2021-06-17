Home>>
Shanghai Disney Resort welcomes its 5th birthday
(Ecns.cn) 13:39, June 17, 2021
Shanghai Disney Resort celebrates its fifth birthday in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle on June 16, 2021. (Photo/ Tang Yanjun)
Shanghai Disney Resort officially treated visitors on the same day in 2016. It's become one of the most popular global traveling choices, which impressed millions of visitors from home and abroad.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong, Shanghai embracing new opportunities under national five-year plan: experts
- Shanghai is the door to the world: Swiss businessman
- Shanghai to hand out millions in digital-currency envelopes
- Hong Kong, Shanghai see first ETF cross-listings with market ties closer
- Smurfs-themed park in Shanghai celebrates its first birthday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.