Shanghai Disney Resort welcomes its 5th birthday

Ecns.cn) 13:39, June 17, 2021

Shanghai Disney Resort celebrates its fifth birthday in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle on June 16, 2021. (Photo/ Tang Yanjun)

Shanghai Disney Resort officially treated visitors on the same day in 2016. It's become one of the most popular global traveling choices, which impressed millions of visitors from home and abroad.

