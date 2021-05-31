Smurfs-themed park in Shanghai celebrates its first birthday

Ecns.cn) 15:22, May 31, 2021

Shanghai's Smurfs-themed park, the first one in the Asia Pacific region, celebrates its one-year-old birthday on May 29, 2021. Many " Smurfs" and children were invited to the birthday party. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

