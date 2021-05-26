Home>>
10th China Flower Expo opens in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 11:28, May 26, 2021
People visit the 10th China Flower Expo in east China's Shanghai, May 21, 2021. The 10th China Flower Expo opened here on Friday, welcoming over 20,000 visitors on its first day. The expo, held to showcase the development of China's flower industry, will last until July 2. A total of 180 outdoor exhibition zones and 64 indoor areas have been set up at the expo park in the city's Chongming District. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
