Home>>
Every visit to China is a pleasant surprise: Interview with youth leader of Sri Lankan political party
(Xinhua) 08:53, May 19, 2021
"I've been very pleasantly surprised at the development each time I visited China, " said Mayantha Dissanayake, a youth political leader of Sri Lanka, adding Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era leads China into a new era.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai's middle class is shattering U.S. caricature of 'China threat': expert
- Shanghai to roll out vaccination for those 76 and above
- Public security environment good, says Japanese expat in Shanghai
- Shanghai represents China's passion for honoring agreements and contracts: CEO of a Korean financial group
- China Brand Day events begin in Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.