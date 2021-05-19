Every visit to China is a pleasant surprise: Interview with youth leader of Sri Lankan political party

Xinhua) 08:53, May 19, 2021

"I've been very pleasantly surprised at the development each time I visited China, " said Mayantha Dissanayake, a youth political leader of Sri Lanka, adding Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era leads China into a new era.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Du Mingming)