China Brand Day events begin in Shanghai

May 11, 2021

A visitor observes ship models on display at the 2021 China Brand Day events in Shanghai, May 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China Brand Day events began in Shanghai on Monday.

Activities took place both online and offline on the premise of strictly implementing regular epidemic prevention and control.

Authorities will hold an international forum on China brand development and an expo on indigenous China brands, the organizer said.

The events aim to promote the new achievements of China's domestic brands and contribute to the forming of a massive domestic market, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

Established in 2017, China Brand Day occurs on May 10 every year.

