Shanghai through the eyes of a Malaysian medical worker

Xinhua) 14:29, May 08, 2021

"Shanghai is very international and suitable for young adults like me to develop," said Malaysian Gordon Boo Kuo Tuan, chief of SinoUnited Health's chiropractic department. "People in Shanghai welcome us foreigners and help us adjust to our new lives."

Boo said Shanghai is an elegant and shiny city very refreshing to be in, and gives you the feeling of seeing new horizons. "The Belt and Road Initiative deepens the relationship between ASEAN and China, and that includes Malaysia," Boo added.

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)