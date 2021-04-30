Shanghai through the eyes of a Swiss

(People's Daily App) 13:35, April 30, 2021

“China is now very proactively transforming toward low carbon,”said Caspar Chiquet, environmental products originator for BP China, in Shanghai. “With the low carbon awareness increase, China is playing a very different role in the international arena as a climate change leader.”

Chiquet came to China for the first time in 1999 after he graduated from high school, and stayed in Beijing for less than one year. Returning to Switzerland, he majored in Chinese literature.

Chiquet said that China's goal to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, as announced by President Xi Jinping in September last year, is of global impact, making a great contribution to the world's response to climate change.

He also witnessed that the low carbon concept is becoming more and more important in Chinese people's daily lives, reflected in many small things such as classification of garbage.

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)