Shanghai through the eyes of an American

Xinhua) 13:50, April 29, 2021

“Shanghai has been and I think will continue to be highly competitive in the future,” said Allan Gabor, president of Merck China, a leading science and technology company.

Gabor said Shanghai is an effective place for innovation because of the "strong partnership at the various levels of government."

Beyond business, the improvements in living standards in the city over the years, Gabor said, are reflective of the policies and practices that are being implemented in China.

(Video source: Xinmin Evening News)

