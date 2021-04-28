Bakery China 2021 exhibition kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua

Visitors watch a collection of wedding-themed cakes on the Bakery China 2021 exhibition at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre in east China's Shanghai, April 27, 2021. The exhibition opened here on Tuesday where more than 2,300 exhibitors in the bakery industry showcased their products, services and technologies. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

