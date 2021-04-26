Tourism revenue of Shanghai int'l resort tops 6 bln USD

Xinhua) 16:23, April 26, 2021

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai International Resort, home to Shanghai Disneyland, has raked in over 40 billion yuan (about 6.16 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue since it opened to the public in 2016.

Over the past five years, the resort has seen more than 83 million visitors, according to its administration. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the resort recorded approximately 14.09 million tourists in 2020, around 80 percent of the visitors flow in the previous year, garnering roughly 7 billion yuan in revenue.

The resort plans to hold about 150 events this year, including a lavender festival and a film week. The Shanghai International Music Village, located within the resort, is also expected to resume operation.

