Home>>
8 confirmed dead in Shanghai factory fire
(Xinhua) 16:33, April 23, 2021
SHANGHAI, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Eight people, including two firefighters, have been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out at a factory in Shanghai Thursday afternoon, local authorities said Friday.
The fire began at 1:30 p.m. at the plant in Jinshan District, which mainly manufactures electronic-product accessories.
The information office of the district government said the blaze was brought under control at 6:20 a.m. Friday. The bodies of the eight people have been found.
A preliminary investigation suggested that the surrounding atmosphere and water body have not been polluted.
The sewage from the fire-extinguishing operation has been collected for treatment. The cause of the fire is under further investigation.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.