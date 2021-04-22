Shanghai's Pudong targets per capita GDP over 40,000 USD

Xinhua) 11:32, April 22, 2021

SHANGHAI, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's Pudong New Area is striving to make its per capita GDP reach more than 40,000 U.S. dollars by 2025, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The ambitious goal was included in Pudong's 14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan released recently.

The area celebrated its 30th anniversary of development and opening-up in 2020, which also epitomizes China's continuous efforts to deepen reforms and open its doors to the world.

Since designated a new area in 1990, Pudong has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming a popular destination for investors, innovators, and policy pilots. Its regional GDP had surged more than 210 times from 6 billion yuan (about 906 million U.S. dollars) in 1990 to 1.27 trillion yuan in 2019.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)