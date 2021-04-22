Home>>
China’s largest flower event enters final stage of preparation
(Ecns.cn) 14:42, April 22, 2021
The photo taken on April 21, 2021 shows a view of the China Flower Expo park, which is to meet the public soon. The 10th China Flower Expo, China’s largest flower event this year, will take place on Shanghai's Chongming Island starting from May 21. (China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
