Night tourism flourishes in Shaanxi's Xi'an

Chinadaily.com.cn) 17:17, April 23, 2021

Tourists in traditional Tang Dynasty costumes enjoy themselves at the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province on April 21, 2021. The mall, a sightseeing and leisure area covering 650,000 square meters south of the Big Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, features night views and light shows. The spot received 75 million visits from last April to December. [Photo by Liu Xiaozhuo/chinadaily.com.cn]

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)