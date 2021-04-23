Home>>
Night tourism flourishes in Shaanxi's Xi'an
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 17:17, April 23, 2021
Tourists in traditional Tang Dynasty costumes enjoy themselves at the Great Tang All Day Mall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province on April 21, 2021. The mall, a sightseeing and leisure area covering 650,000 square meters south of the Big Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, features night views and light shows. The spot received 75 million visits from last April to December. [Photo by Liu Xiaozhuo/chinadaily.com.cn]
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- People pay homage to Cangjie, legendary creator of Chinese characters
- Villages in E China turn tourism resources into fortune, embrace vitalization
- More than 80 bronze mirrors of Han Dynasty unearthed in Shaanxi
- China's relic-rich Shaanxi hosts over 1,000 grotto temples
- Xi'an sees 1,000 China-Europe freight train trips this year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.