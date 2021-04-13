Xi'an sees 1,000 China-Europe freight train trips this year

Xinhua) 15:49, April 13, 2021

XI'AN, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Tuesday saw the 1,000th China-Europe freight train trip this year.

The X9041 train with 50 carriages loaded with bikes, toys, dishwashers and other goods left the station of Xi'an International Port for Kazakhstan as part of the China-Europe cargo train service between China and the continent, as well as Central Asia, according to the China Railway Xi'an Group Co. Ltd.

Since the beginning of this year, the company has prioritized the China-Europe freight train service to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the international industrial chains and supply chains, said a manager of the company.

As of Monday, the city had handled 41,286 cargo carriages via the China-Europe freight train service, up 26.76 percent year on year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected sea and air transport capacity, the China-Europe freight train service has played a significant role in stabilizing international railway logistics. The service has ensured the smooth transportation of goods including epidemic control materials, given its stability and all-weather features.

