29th spring flower show kicks off at Xi'an Botanical Garden

Xinhua) 10:20, April 02, 2021

A tourist enjoys flowers at Xi'an Botanical Garden in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 1, 2021. The 29th spring flower show kicked off recently at Xi'an Botanical Garden. There are more than 30 kinds of tulips planted in the flower show with a total of 200,000 tulips planted in 3,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

