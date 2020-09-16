Shaanxi marks one year countdown to China's 14th National Games

XI'AN, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Shaanxi province marked the one year countdown to the 14th National Games with a ceremony gala on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in the gymnasium of the Xi'an Olympic sports center. "As a host city of the major events, Xi'an will spare no efforts in organizing each activity. We will make great memories and try our best to hold the 14th National Games without any problems," said Wang Hao, the vice president of the event's organizing committee.

The emblem and mascot of the 11th China's National Games for Persons with Disabilities & the 8th China National Special Olympic Games were unveiled at the gala.

The circle-like emblem "Tai He" stands for universal peace and harmony, showcasing the ancient Chinese philosophy of appreciating the beauty of all civilizations. The mascot "An An" is a terracotta girl of China's Tang Dynasty (618 A.D- 907 A.D) playing polo, demonstrating the optimism and perseverance of persons with disabilities.

In the gala, Shaanxi announced five image ambassadors of the major tournaments. Olympic diving champion Qin Kai is in the list. Besides him, Chinese famous actress Yan Ni, 'anti-pandemic hero' Han Jianfeng, Tai Chi player Wu Yanan and swimming coach Liu Nan are in the roster.

According to the organizer's media release on September 11, 14th China National Games is scheduled to be held between Sept. 15 and 27 in 2021 and the 11th China National Games for Persons with Disabilities & the 8th China National Special Olympic Games will be held between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 2021. All of the events are to be held in Shaanxi province.