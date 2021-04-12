Xinjiang port sees 1,500 trips by China-Europe freight trains this year

Xinhua) 17:05, April 12, 2021

A staff member checks a China-Europe freight train in Alataw Pass, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

URUMQI, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has seen 1,500 China-Europe freight trains pass through this year, achieving the number 42 days earlier than in 2020, the customs authority said.

Loaded with auto parts, engineering equipment, furniture and other products, a train from Sassnitz, Germany, became the 1,500th China-Europe freight train to cross the pass last week, said Li Hongfeng, an official with the customs of Alataw Pass.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the freight trains have played a crucial role in helping stabilize the international industrial and supply chains due to the limited air and sea transport.

The customs said they have implemented measures such as paper-free operations to boost customs clearance efficiency.

Alataw Pass launched the China-Europe freight train service in 2011. At present, 22 routes are running through the pass, reaching 13 countries such as Germany and Poland.

The imported goods carried by the trains include automobiles and parts, timber and cotton yarn, while home appliances and daily necessities are among the exported items.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)