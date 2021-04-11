Home>>
People enjoy blooming pear blossoms in Korla, China's Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 09:35, April 11, 2021
A dancer performs under pear trees in Awat Township of Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2021. Located on the northern edge of Taklamakan Desert, Korla City, famous for its fragrant pears, is dubbed by locals as the "City of Pear." (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
