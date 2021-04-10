Fabricated "databases" mislead int'l public opinion: Xinjiang spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:07, April 10, 2021

Children play with snow in the Ancient City of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The so-called Xinjiang-related "databases" fabricated by some anti-China forces have spread rumors and seriously misled international public opinion, a spokesperson with the government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said on Friday.

Spokesperson Xu Guixiang told a press briefing in Beijing that anti-China forces in the United States and other Western countries have concocted three "databases" to smear China, which are full of disinformation, rumors and false evidence.

Xu said that in the three so-called "databases," 12,050 people were involved. After careful research and verification, the local authorities have verified 10,708 of them, finding out that 6,962 of them are living a normal life, 3,244 were sentenced for committing violence, terrorism or other crimes, 238 died of illness and 264 are living overseas.

"And 1,342 figures mentioned in these 'databases' were fabricated," said Xu.

Taking the so-called "Xinjiang Data Project" as an example, Xu said that the "database" was established by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank that has long received financial support from relevant U.S. government agencies and arms dealers and fabricated various anti-China rumors.

"It is not difficult to find that the three so-called Xinjiang-related 'databases' were set up by some international anti-China organizations, personnel or even terrorist organization 'East Turkistan Islamic Movement' members," Xu said, adding that behind them are anti-China forces from the United States or other Western countries.

A large amount of data and facts have shown that the three so-called "databases" are fake and full of rumors and perjuries, he said.

"It is absolutely absurd that politicians, organizations, and media in some countries believe in these so-called 'research results' or 'witness testimony'," Xu said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)