8 rescued, 21 trapped in coal mine accident in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 15:00, April 11, 2021

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2021 shows a rescue site at a flooded coal mine in Hutubi County of Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Eight people have been rescued and 21 still trapped after a coal mine was flooded Saturday in Xinjiang, local authorities said Sunday. The accident occurred around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, when 29 workers were upgrading the coal mine. Rescue work is currently underway. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

URUMQI, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Eight people have been rescued and 21 still trapped after a coal mine was flooded Saturday in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said Sunday.

The accident occurred around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, when 29 workers were upgrading the coal mine in Hutubi County, the Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji.

Rescue work is currently underway.

