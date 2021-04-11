Working group dispatched to Xinjiang to aid rescue following coal mine accident

Xinhua) 13:19, April 11, 2021

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) has dispatched a working group to guide and undertake rescue efforts after a coal mine was flooded on Saturday in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

At 6:10 p.m. Saturday, the coal mine was flooded in Hutubi County, the Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, trapping 21 people.

A ministry official has been sent to the scene to lead the working group and experts in their rescue efforts, according to the MEM.

National rescue teams and local firefighting teams have been dispatched to aid rescue operations, the ministry added.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)