Home>>
Working group dispatched to Xinjiang to aid rescue following coal mine accident
(Xinhua) 13:19, April 11, 2021
BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) has dispatched a working group to guide and undertake rescue efforts after a coal mine was flooded on Saturday in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
At 6:10 p.m. Saturday, the coal mine was flooded in Hutubi County, the Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, trapping 21 people.
A ministry official has been sent to the scene to lead the working group and experts in their rescue efforts, according to the MEM.
National rescue teams and local firefighting teams have been dispatched to aid rescue operations, the ministry added.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- People enjoy blooming pear blossoms in Korla, China's Xinjiang
- Fabricated "databases" mislead int'l public opinion: Xinjiang spokesperson
- BeiDou directed seeders work in Xinjiang's cotton fields
- Xinjiang scholars debunk "forced labor" claims with latest study
- China's Xinjiang enjoys prosperity, development: official
- Xinjiang busts separatist criminal group
- Interview: Xinjiang cotton boycott aimed at curbing China's development -- Uzbek expert
- Chinese scalpers shift focus to domestic sneakers
- Girls pursue football dream in NW China's Xinjiang
- Witnessing the real Xinjiang, foreign diplomats debunk lies
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.